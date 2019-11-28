Loading articles...

Group of French lawmakers wants to ban Black Friday sales

PARIS — Some French lawmakers want to ban Black Friday, the post-Thanksgiving sales event that has morphed into a global phenomenon.

A legislative committee passed an amendment Monday that proposes prohibiting Black Friday since it causes “resource waste” and “overconsumption.”

The amendment, put forward by France’s former environment minister Delphine Batho, will be debated in the National Assembly next month. France’s e-commerce union has condemned it.

Separately, the ecological transition minister, Elisabeth Borne, criticized Thursday the commercial event on Europe 1 radio for creating “traffic jams, pollution, and gas emissions.”

She added that she would support Black Friday if it helped small French businesses, but said it mostly benefits large online retailers.

French climate activists are planning a “Block Friday” demonstration Friday.

The Associated Press

