Fire continues at Texas plant; 50K under evacuation order

Ray Moore and Milton Perio observe the fire consuming TPC Group plant on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Port Neches, Texas. Two massive explosions 13 hours apart tore through the chemical plant Wednesday, and one left several workers injured. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

PORT NECHES, Texas — More than 50,000 people in East Texas remain under a mandatory evacuation order as a fire continues to burn at a chemical plant, one day after two massive explosions there.

Three workers were injured by the explosions around 1 a.m. at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches. The blasts filled the air with plumes of black smoke.

Port Neches fire Captain Tyler Herbert says the blaze is still burning and that a mandatory evacuation order covering a 4-mile radius remains in place.

Texas has seen multiple petrochemical industry fires this year, including one that burned for days near Houston and another that killed a worker at a plant in nearby Crosby.

The Associated Press

