Families in US enclave in north Mexico hold sad Thanksgiving

MEXICO CITY — Thanksgiving arrived with a sense of loss, but also a sense of solidarity, in enclaves of U.S. dual-national families in northern Mexico almost four weeks after nine of their relatives were slaughtered by drug cartel gunmen.

Lenzo Widmar lost a cousin and a childhood friend in the Nov. 4 massacre, and he says this Thanksgiving brought more reflection about how to bring peace.

In Widmar’s words: “When your table is overflowing, you don’t build a wall around it. You build a bigger table.”

Extended families gathered Thursday for the traditional meal in Colonia LeBaron in northern Chihuahua state, just across from La Mora, Sonora, where three women and six children were slain in the Nov. 4 ambush.

.

Mark Stevenson, The Associated Press

