Energy and industrial sectors weigh on stocks in Toronto, loonie down

TORONTO — Losses in the energy and industrial sectors weighed on stocks in Toronto as Canada’s main stock index edged lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.37 of a point at 17,100.20.

U.S. stock markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.25 cents US compared with an average of 75.31 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down 21 cents at US$57.90 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 90 cents at US$1,461.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.3 cents at US$2.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press