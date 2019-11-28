Loading articles...

Energy and industrial sectors weigh on stocks in Toronto, loonie down

A TSX tote board is pictured in Toronto, on Dec. 31, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Losses in the energy and industrial sectors weighed on stocks in Toronto as Canada’s main stock index edged lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.37 of a point at 17,100.20.

U.S. stock markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.25 cents US compared with an average of 75.31 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down 21 cents at US$57.90 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up 90 cents at US$1,461.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 2.3 cents at US$2.67 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
NB 400 approaching Major Mackenzie two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:56 AM
Some clearing and cooling down today (Nov 28) #Toronto GTA. Gusty nw wind will settle down. Overall fairly quiet Wx…
Latest Weather
Read more