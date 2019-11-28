Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Dutch prosecutors charge isolated farm father with sex abuse
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 28, 2019 7:24 am EST
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch prosecutors say a father who is accused of holding six of his children against their will on an isolated farm for nine years is now also suspected of sexually abusing two of his other children.
Prosecutors released new details of the mysterious case Thursday and said that two suspects — the 67-year-old father and a 58-year-old man — will remain jailed for a further 90 days as investigations continue.
Police raided a farm in the rural village of Ruinerwold in the eastern Netherlands in October and found six people – the 67-year-old and five young adults. DNA tests have established that the 67-year-old is the father of the young adults.
The raid came after a 25-year-old man, also part of the family, raised the alarm.
