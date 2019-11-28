Loading articles...

Cyprus: Independent investigator to assist ‘spy van’ probe

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ attorney general has appointed an independent criminal investigator to assist police in their investigation of a surveillance van that’s owned by a company whose Israeli chief executive is said to be a former intelligence officer.

Attorney-General Costas Clerides said Thursday his decision to appoint lawyer Elias Stephanou was made due to the seriousness of the case and the legal angles that have sprung up throughout the probe.

Police are investigating whether Cyprus-registered WiSpear breached any privacy laws.

WiSpear has strongly denied media reports that the van was used to spy on people in Cyprus, saying that it has neither sold nor rented “intelligence systems” to Cypriot authorities nor does it provide “intelligence services” to clients.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has said he would “never tolerate” violations of anyone’s privacy.

