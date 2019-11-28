Loading articles...

Computer issues may delay murder trial for Alek Minassian in Toronto van attack

TORONTO — The lawyer for a man who killed 10 pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk says he is having trouble accessing his client’s computers.

Alek Minassian made a brief court appearance this morning as the Crown and defence finalize the case before next year’s murder trial.

Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky and the Crown attorney told the judge that the computer issues have jeopardized the start of the trial, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 10, 2020.

Bytensky says even with his client’s password, computer experts have had difficulty accessing the heavily encrypted devices.

The 27-year-old Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the incident that took place on Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.

Minassian told police just hours afterward he committed the attack as retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women. The judge who will decide the trial says the case will turn on Minassian’s state of mind at the time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB QEW east of Mississauga Rd. - two left lanes blocked due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:56 AM
Some clearing and cooling down today (Nov 28) #Toronto GTA. Gusty nw wind will settle down. Overall fairly quiet Wx…
Latest Weather
Read more