Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Computer issues may delay murder trial for Alek Minassian in Toronto van attack
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 28, 2019 12:42 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 28, 2019 at 1:21 pm EST
Alek Minassian, top, is seen during a police interview in a still frame taken from handout video footage. Hours after driving a rented van down a busy Toronto sidewalk killing 10 people and injuring 16 others, Alek Minassian described himself to police as a 25-year-old virgin seeking retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women. The transcript and video of the police interview were released Friday following a successful legal challenge by several media organizations, including The Canadian Press, to have the publication ban lifted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Superior Court of Justice, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The lawyer for a man who allegedly killed 10 pedestrians on a Toronto sidewalk says he is having trouble accessing his client’s computers.
Alek Minassian made a brief court appearance this morning as the Crown and defence finalize the case before next year’s murder trial.
Defence lawyer Boris Bytensky and the Crown attorney told the judge that the computer issues have jeopardized the start of the trial, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 10, 2020.
Bytensky says even with his client’s password, computer experts have had difficulty accessing the heavily encrypted devices.
The 27-year-old Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the incident that took place on Yonge Street on April 23, 2018.
Minassian told police, just hours after his arrest, that he’d committed the attack as retribution for years of sexual rejection and ridicule by women. The judge who will decide the trial says the case will turn on Minassian’s state of mind at the time.