Loading articles...

Church camp counsellor charged with sexually assaulting 13 year old girl

Last Updated Nov 28, 2019 at 12:59 pm EST

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is shown in an undated file photo. TWITTER/@DRPS

A 21-year-old camp counsellor is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl at a summer camp in the Oshawa, Ont., area.

Police say the alleged incident took place on Aug. 1, when the suspect was working as a church camp counsellor for the Calvary church of Oshawa.

They say the girl was a counsellor in training at the time, and the incident is alleged to have taken place during a staff party.

Police say the suspect also worked for other bible camps and different church venues.

He’s been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference and was released on a promise to appear in court.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB QEW east of Mississauga Rd. - two left lanes blocked due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:56 AM
Some clearing and cooling down today (Nov 28) #Toronto GTA. Gusty nw wind will settle down. Overall fairly quiet Wx…
Latest Weather
Read more