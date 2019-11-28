Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Chinese security forces in joint anti-terror drill in Serbia
by The Associated Press
Nov 28, 2019
SMEDEREVO, Serbia — Serbian and Chinese security forces are holding joint anti-terror drills in the Balkan country in a sign of Beijing’s growing influence in the volatile region.
The drill including special police troops from both countries is part of a security agreement signed earlier this year. It also includes joint police foot patrols in three Serbian towns and the installation of hundreds of Huawei-made facial recognition cameras throughout the Serbian capital.
The United States asserts that the Chinese telecommunication giant poses a national security risk because of its ties to the Beijing government, a claim that Huawei has denied.
Although it is formally seeking European Union membership, Serbia has increasingly been turning toward Russia and China.
The Associated Press
