Chinese security forces in joint anti-terror drill in Serbia

SMEDEREVO, Serbia — Serbian and Chinese security forces are holding joint anti-terror drills in the Balkan country in a sign of Beijing’s growing influence in the volatile region.

The drill including special police troops from both countries is part of a security agreement signed earlier this year. It also includes joint police foot patrols in three Serbian towns and the installation of hundreds of Huawei-made facial recognition cameras throughout the Serbian capital.

The United States asserts that the Chinese telecommunication giant poses a national security risk because of its ties to the Beijing government, a claim that Huawei has denied.

Although it is formally seeking European Union membership, Serbia has increasingly been turning toward Russia and China.

The Associated Press

