Candidate for Uruguay governing coalition concedes election

Luis Lacalle, presidential candidate for the National Party, addresses supporters at his headquarters in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Uruguayans voted Sunday in a run off presidential election between Daniel Martinez of the Broad Front, and Luis Lacalle. With the runoff election to close to call neither candidate is conceding to the other. (AP Photo/Santiago Mazzarovich)

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — The presidential candidate for Uruguay’s governing coalition has conceded defeat after a second round of voting.

The announcement Thursday means that Luis Lacalle Pou of the National Party will become Uruguay’s next president, ending 15 years of left-leaning government in the South American country.

Lacalle Pou, a centre-right candidate, defeated Daniel Martínez of the governing Broad Front coalition in the election Sunday.

Martínez acknowledged that the final tally of votes was still underway, but he said results released so far show that he was defeated. He says he plans to meet President-elect Lacalle Pou on Friday.

Lacalle Pou, a 46-year-old lawyer and a former senator, is the son of former President Luis Alberto Lacalle and his mother was a senator.

