Cambridge to return looted bronze statue to Nigeria

This image made available by Jesus College Cambridge on Thursday Nov. 28, 2019, shows a bronze statue of a cockerel. Cambridge University in Britain says it will return the bronze statue that was looted from what is now Nigeria more than a century ago. Governments and institutions in the West are under growing pressure to return artifacts taken decades or centuries ago, especially from Africa. (Chris Loades/Jesus College Cambridge via AP)

JOHANNESBURG — Cambridge University in Britain says it will return a bronze statue that was looted from what is now Nigeria more than a century ago.

A statement says the statue of a cockerel was looted from the Court of Benin in 1897 and given to the school several years later.

Governments and institutions in the West are under growing pressure to return artifacts taken decades or centuries ago, especially from Africa. Some have begun assessing their collections and discussing next steps to take.

Last year a report commissioned by French President Emmanuel Macron recommended that French museums give back works taken without consent, if African countries request them.

The Cambridge statement says it is not yet known when and how the looted bronze statue will be returned.

The Associated Press

