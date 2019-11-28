Loading articles...

Bear stuck in tree above tiger cage climbs down after 5 days

APOPKA, Fla. — For five days, workers at a Florida wildlife facility watched anxiously as a bear remained stuck in a tree, hanging precariously over a tiger enclosure.

A caretaker at Florida C.A.R.E. Foundation first discovered the 50-pound (23-kilogram) bear Saturday. The bear appeared to be terrified by the 300-pound (135-kilogram) and 400-pound (180-kilogram) cats below, unaware they were in cages.

On Wednesday, workers tried to help the bear by moving the tigers to another location. The cub descended several branches but was still in the tree Wednesday night.

When the workers returned the next morning, the bear was gone. Foundation director Christin Burford called it a Thanksgiving miracle, saying the animal seemed exhausted.

Burford told the Orlando Sentinel she received a “hundred calls a day” from callers concerned about the bear.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB 400 south of Sheppard.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:56 AM
Some clearing and cooling down today (Nov 28) #Toronto GTA. Gusty nw wind will settle down. Overall fairly quiet Wx…
Latest Weather
Read more