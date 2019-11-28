Loading articles...

AP Interview: Ex-Polish president defends Biden and Burisma

Aleksander Kwasniewski, a former Polish president and currently a board member for Ukrainian gas company Burisma, speaks to The Associated Press in his office in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Kwasniewski says that when Hunter Biden was tapped in 2014 to join its advisory board, he told then-Vice President Joe Biden's son that the company was working to overcome a difficult past and was determined to be well-managed and transparent. Kwasniewski also said he also told the younger Biden that if Burisma succeeded in tapping into Ukraine's gas deposits, it would help Ukraine gain energy independence from Russia, a key part of its broader struggle to exist as an sovereign nation.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland — Aleksander Kwasniewski, a former Polish president and currently a board member for Ukrainian gas company Burisma, says Hunter Biden was chosen to join its advisory board because of his name and that that is simply how the world of business works.

But Kwasniewski insisted in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday that Biden was an active board member who helped the company, and that he never used his relationship with his father to further the company’s interests.

He said: “I understand that if someone asks me to be part of some project it’s not only because I’m so good, it’s also because I am Kwasniewski and I am a former president of Poland. … Being Biden is not bad. It’s a good name.”

Vanessa Gera, The Associated Press




Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
NB 400 approaching Major Mackenzie two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:56 AM
Some clearing and cooling down today (Nov 28) #Toronto GTA. Gusty nw wind will settle down. Overall fairly quiet Wx…
Latest Weather
Read more