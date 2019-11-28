Loading articles...

10 animals killed in barn fire at wildlife park

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Officials in northern Ohio say at least ten animals have been killed in a barn fire at a wildlife park.

The blaze began Thursday about 6:15 p.m. at a barn at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton.

Fire officials said three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok housed in the barn and were thought to be dead. Springboks and Bongos are types of antelope.

The Toledo Blade reports officials captured a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

No humans were injured in the fire.

African Safari Wildlife Park officials posted on Facebook that they were “devastated by the loss of animals.”

The park is a drive-thru wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre property.

The Associated Press

