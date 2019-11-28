Loading articles...

1 man dead in 2 vehicle crash in Mississauga

Last Updated Nov 28, 2019 at 10:27 pm EST

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A two-vehicle crash in Mississauga has left one man dead.

Peel Regional Police say a tractor-trailer and a car were involved in the crash just after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Millcreek Drive and Erin Mills Parkway.

Paramedics say one person was transported to hospital with vital signs absent.

Police later confirmed he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

No word if any charges will be laid as a result of the crash.

