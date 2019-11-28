1 man dead in 2 vehicle crash in Mississauga

A two-vehicle crash in Mississauga has left one man dead.

Peel Regional Police say a tractor-trailer and a car were involved in the crash just after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Millcreek Drive and Erin Mills Parkway.

Paramedics say one person was transported to hospital with vital signs absent.

Police later confirmed he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

No word if any charges will be laid as a result of the crash.