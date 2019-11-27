When parliament resumes, which backroom deals will become law?

In today’s Big Story podcast, you may have noticed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taking a lot of meetings over the past months—with potential political partners, with the opposition, with premiers from around the country. Well, in a minority government, you only get to pass what you can get support for. And having declined any opportunity to form a coalition government, the Liberals are going to need to court votes on a case by case basis, beginning with the Throne Speech next week.

So who are their dance partners? What’s likely to get done first and what will be a tough fight? Will Trudeau be willing to compromise with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer? Or does he smell blood in the water around the embattled opposition leader? There’s been a lot of quiet talk since Canadians voted last month. Next week everyone has to speak up publicly.

GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, Parliament Hill reporter

