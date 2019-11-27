Loading articles...

When parliament resumes, which backroom deals will become law?

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Trudeau, whose Liberals won the most seats in Monday's election but not enough to form a majority, said he had no plans for a formal or informal coalition with any of the smaller parties. Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In today’s Big Story podcast, you may have noticed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taking a lot of meetings over the past months—with potential political partners, with the opposition, with premiers from around the country. Well, in a minority government, you only get to pass what you can get support for. And having declined any opportunity to form a coalition government, the Liberals are going to need to court votes on a case by case basis, beginning with the Throne Speech next week.

So who are their dance partners? What’s likely to get done first and what will be a tough fight? Will Trudeau be willing to compromise with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer? Or does he smell blood in the water around the embattled opposition leader? There’s been a lot of quiet talk since Canadians voted last month. Next week everyone has to speak up publicly.

GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, Parliament Hill reporter

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:23 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Still on the mild side today (Nov 27) but wet and windy for #Toronto GTA. More weather details every ten minutes o…
Latest Weather
Read more