When parliament resumes, which backroom deals will become law?
by The Big Story
Posted Nov 27, 2019 5:09 am EST
Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Trudeau, whose Liberals won the most seats in Monday's election but not enough to form a majority, said he had no plans for a formal or informal coalition with any of the smaller parties. Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images
In today’s Big Story podcast, you may have noticed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taking a lot of meetings over the past months—with potential political partners, with the opposition, with premiers from around the country. Well, in a minority government, you only get to pass what you can get support for. And having declined any opportunity to form a coalition government, the Liberals are going to need to court votes on a case by case basis, beginning with the Throne Speech next week.
So who are their dance partners? What’s likely to get done first and what will be a tough fight? Will Trudeau be willing to compromise with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer? Or does he smell blood in the water around the embattled opposition leader? There’s been a lot of quiet talk since Canadians voted last month. Next week everyone has to speak up publicly.
GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, Parliament Hill reporter