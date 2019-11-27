Loading articles...

US travellers brace for snowy Thanksgiving, ‘bomb cyclone’

A man drags luggage while walking into a terminal at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Northern California and southern Oregon residents are bracing for a 'bomb cyclone' that's expected at one of the busiest travel times of the year. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

MINNEAPOLIS — A storm packing heavy snow and high winds that wreaked havoc as it whipped through Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska is marching into the upper Midwest as anxious Thanksgiving travellers brace for a busy, if not perilous, holiday week.

The wintry storm that left at least one person dead was expected to push eastward into South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Wednesday, while a “bomb cyclone” weather phenomenon was expected to simultaneously topple trees, knock out power and dump snow as it rolled into California and Oregon.

The one-two punch made for a double whammy of early wintry weather that threatened to scramble plans for millions of people nationwide during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Jeff Baenen, Colleen Slevin And David Koenig, The Associated Press

