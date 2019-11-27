Loading articles...

US proposes rules to vet all telecoms-related purchases

BEIJING — The Department of Commerce has proposed requiring case-by-case approvals of all purchases of telecommunications equipment in a move likely to hit major Chinese suppliers like Huawei.

The proposal issued Tuesday follows President Donald Trump’s order in May declaring a national emergency and restricting purchases by U.S. companies of telecoms equipment that might be considered a security threat.

The order issued in May was thought to target Chinese companies such as Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp., two big suppliers of network gear.

It said foreign “adversaries” were exploiting information and communications technology and services for espionage and other cybercrimes.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement that the proposed rules “demonstrate our commitment to securing the digital economy, while also delivering on President Trump’s commitment to our digital infrastructure.”

The Associated Press

