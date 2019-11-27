TSX reviewing CannTrust listing due to failure to file financial statements

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Troubled cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc. says the Toronto Stock Exchange is reviewing the company’s eligibility for continued listing on the exchange.

The company, which has been under fire since it disclosed in July that Health Canada had discovered illicit cultivation in unlicensed rooms at its Pelham, Ont., greenhouse, says the TSX is reviewing the listing because of its failure to file its recent financial statements.

CannTrust says it has not filed its restated audited financial statements for 2018, its restated interim financial statements for the first quarter of 2019 and its interim financial statements for the second and third quarters of 2019 along with the corresponding management discussion and analysis.

The TSX has told the company if it is unable to make the disclosures by March 25, 2020, the company’s securities will be delisted 30 days following that point.

CannTrust says it is working with its independent auditor and expects to file the financial statements and related disclosure before the deadline.

Health Canada suspended CannTrust’s licenses to produce and sell cannabis in September. The company has submitted a detailed remediation plan to Health Canada and expects to complete the work described in the plan by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRST)

