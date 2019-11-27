Loading articles...

TMX Group board looking into Eccleston allegations following report

TMX Group Ltd. says its board is looking into allegations regarding the past conduct of chief executive Lou Eccleston. The TMX Group logo, home of the TSX, is pictured in Toronto on June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. says its board is looking into allegations regarding the past conduct of chief executive Lou Eccleston.

The company says it recently became aware of allegations made against Eccleston prior to his time at TMX.

A report by the website Business Insider said Eccleston was accused in court records and New York Division of Human Rights filings of inappropriate behaviour involving female employees during his time as a senior executive at Bloomberg.

TMX made no comment on the specific allegations, but said it took them seriously.

The stock exchange says Eccleston has told the board that he supports this course of action.

The company says it will update stakeholders as the situation requires.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:X)

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

