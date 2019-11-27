Loading articles...

Tanzania warns local journalists against quoting foreigners

NAIROBI, Kenya — Tanzania’s government spokesman is warning local media that the government will take action against them for quoting foreigners.

Hassan Abbasi issued the threat Wednesday after the United States and United Kingdom expressed concerns about irregularities in the local elections held Sunday in Tanzania.

The U.S. Embassy said in a statement that election officials overwhelmingly excluded opposition candidates during the election process

British Ambassador Sarah Cooke said the lack of accreditation for credible domestic observers, the co-ordinated disqualification of opposition candidates and the opposition’s decision to boycott the vote had denied Tanzanians the opportunity to decide local leaders in a free fair and transparent manner.

During four years in power, the administration of Tanzanian President John Magufuli has stifled independent journalism and severely restricted the activities of non-governmental groups.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB QEW app. Southdown.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 PM
Wind gusts as of 3:10pm: #Toronto is minutes away from wind gusts suddenly picking up out of the SW to 60-70 km/h (…
Latest Weather
Read more