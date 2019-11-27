Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 arrested, 1 at large after string of violent robberies
by News Staff
Posted Nov 27, 2019 12:07 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 27, 2019 at 12:15 pm EST
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Police have arrested a 19-year-old man and a youth in connection with a series of violent robberies that took place in northwest Toronto over a three-day period earlier this month.
One suspect remains at large.
Police say between November 20 and November 23 five taxi cabs and one retail store were targetted.
In each instance police say three males attempted to disguise themselves and one of the suspects would point a knife or handgun at the victims before taking cash and other items and fleeing on foot.
On Saturday, police arrested two of the suspects after they were spotted driving in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area at around 10 p.m.
Police allege property from the robberies was located at that time, along with an air-soft pistol.
Joshua Ojo-Ukana, 19, was arrested and is facing numerous robbery and weapons charges. A youth, who can’t be named, was also arrested and is facing a similar string of charges.
Police say they are still trying to identify and locate the third suspect.
