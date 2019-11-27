Loading articles...

2 arrested, 1 at large after string of violent robberies

Last Updated Nov 27, 2019 at 12:15 pm EST

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man and a youth in connection with a series of violent robberies that took place in northwest Toronto over a three-day period earlier this month.

One suspect remains at large.

Police say between November 20 and November 23 five taxi cabs and one retail store were targetted.

In each instance police say three males attempted to disguise themselves and one of the suspects would point a knife or handgun at the victims before taking cash and other items and fleeing on foot.

On Saturday, police arrested two of the suspects after they were spotted driving in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area at around 10 p.m.

Police allege property from the robberies was located at that time, along with an air-soft pistol.

Joshua Ojo-Ukana, 19, was arrested and is facing numerous robbery and weapons charges. A youth, who can’t be named, was also arrested and is facing a similar string of charges.

Police say they are still trying to identify and locate the third suspect.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB Gardiner app. the Humber Bridge.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 5 minutes ago
Wild weather across the province today. Brief thunderstorms, damaging winds, heavy rain. The GTA seems to escape…
Latest Weather
Read more