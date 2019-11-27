2 arrested, 1 at large after string of violent robberies

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man and a youth in connection with a series of violent robberies that took place in northwest Toronto over a three-day period earlier this month.

One suspect remains at large.

Police say between November 20 and November 23 five taxi cabs and one retail store were targetted.

In each instance police say three males attempted to disguise themselves and one of the suspects would point a knife or handgun at the victims before taking cash and other items and fleeing on foot.

On Saturday, police arrested two of the suspects after they were spotted driving in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area at around 10 p.m.

Police allege property from the robberies was located at that time, along with an air-soft pistol.

Joshua Ojo-Ukana, 19, was arrested and is facing numerous robbery and weapons charges. A youth, who can’t be named, was also arrested and is facing a similar string of charges.

Police say they are still trying to identify and locate the third suspect.