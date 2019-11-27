Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
South Korea fires warning shots at North Korean ship
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 27, 2019 3:30 am EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says it has fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that violated their disputed western sea boundary.
South Korea’s military says it believes the North Korean ship crossed the sea boundary on Wednesday due to bad weather and an engine problem.
It says it’s the second time that South Korea has fired warning shots to drive back a North Korean ship in the area since South Korea’s current liberal government took office in 2017. The first incident happened in September.
Ties between the two Koreas are strained amid a stalemate in U.S.-led diplomacy on ending the North Korean nuclear crisis.
North Korea said Monday its troops conducted artillery firing drills near the sea boundary, drawing formal protests from South Korea.
The Associated Press
