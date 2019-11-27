Loading articles...

Saudi crown prince visits Abu Dhabi as Yemen war rages

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in the United Arab Emirates for talks that are expected to focus on the war in Yemen and tensions with Iran.

The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported the 34-year-old Saudi prince was greeted upon arrival Wednesday by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed. The crown princes are known to be personally close and their countries share a deep strategic alliance.

Talks are expected to centre on Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and the UAE are partners against Iranian-allied rebels, as well as threats from Iran.

A rift in the alliance was exposed when the UAE withdrew a number of troops this year and infighting between Saudi and Emirati-backed forces broke out.

The Associated Press

