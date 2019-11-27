Loading articles...

Samuel Opoku, accused in series of Toronto feces assaults, due in court today

A man accused of tossing fecal matter on five people is due in court today.Samuel Opoku is charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief. A man, wearing a hard hat and blue work jacket, carries a bucket through a hallway in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO — A man accused of tossing fecal matter on five people is due in a Toronto courtroom today.

Samuel Opoku is charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief.

The 23-year-old was arrested Tuesday night in relation to the three alleged attacks.

Dozens of people — including students from the University of Toronto, the site of one of the alleged incidents — crowded outside the packed courtroom Wednesday morning.

Police allege a man threw liquefied fecal matter on a woman and a young person on Friday at U of T’s John P. Robarts Research Library.

The same suspect is believed to have attacked a man and a woman at the Scott Library on Sunday, and a woman at a downtown intersection Monday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press

