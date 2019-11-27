Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Samuel Opoku, accused in series of Toronto feces assaults, due in court today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 27, 2019 11:09 am EST
TORONTO — A man accused of tossing fecal matter on five people is due in a Toronto courtroom today.
Samuel Opoku is charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief.
The 23-year-old was arrested Tuesday night in relation to the three alleged attacks.
Dozens of people — including students from the University of Toronto, the site of one of the alleged incidents — crowded outside the packed courtroom Wednesday morning.
Police allege a man threw liquefied fecal matter on a woman and a young person on Friday at U of T’s John P. Robarts Research Library.
The same suspect is believed to have attacked a man and a woman at the Scott Library on Sunday, and a woman at a downtown intersection Monday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.