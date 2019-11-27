Loading articles...

Protester warns against police moving into Hong Kong campus

HONG KONG — A masked protester holding out in a Hong Kong university besieged by police says there are still less than 20 others holed up inside and they all oppose a police plan to enter the campus.

Police teams are preparing Thursday morning to move into Polytechnic University to remove stockpile of dangerous items including petrol bombs after the university said they believe no one else remained inside. University teams found only a young woman in a weak condition after a two-day search.

The protester, who identified himself as Ah Bong, says the holdouts are hiding as they do not trust the police.

He warned they’ll “definitely protest” if police enter the campus.

The university has been ringed by police for 11 days after protesters retreated into the campus following fierce clashes.

The Associated Press

