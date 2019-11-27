Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Plant explosion in Texas blows windows from homes miles away
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 27, 2019 3:23 am EST
PORT NECHES, Texas — A plant that produces chemical and petroleum-based products in East Texas has exploded, blowing out windows on homes several miles away.
KFDM-TV reports that County Judge Jeff Branick says the explosion originated at a plant in Port Neches, near the Louisiana border.
TPC Group says on its website that it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site says the company employs more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors.
The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a half mile of the TPC plant. It said the evacuation could expand to a greater area.
No injuries have been reported.
The Associated Press
