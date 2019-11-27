Loading articles...

Person arrested and questioned in case of premature births at N.B. hospital

MONCTON, N.B. — RCMP in New Brunswick say one person has been arrested in connection with allegations that patients at the Moncton Hospital were improperly given a labour-inducing drug earlier this year.

Codiac RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy says the person was arrested on Monday, questioned, and released with a promise to appear in court next May.

He says no charge has been laid, and no details about the suspect’s identity will be released at this time. 

In April, a proposed class action lawsuit was launched against the Horizon Health Network and an obstetrics nurse by women who believe the nurse improperly gave them the labour-inducing drug oxytocin.

The women are claiming that the Moncton Hospital either knew or should have known the registered nurse allegedly added the drug to intravenous saline bags hooked up to pregnant women.

The lawsuit — which has not been tested in court — argues that the health authority could have done more to prevent the drug from being administered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB Gardiner app. the Humber Bridge.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 5 minutes ago
Wild weather across the province today. Brief thunderstorms, damaging winds, heavy rain. The GTA seems to escape…
Latest Weather
Read more