Loading articles...

Pennsylvania’s roads, rails and airports ready for holiday

PHILADELPHIA — Travellers are urged to pack some patience as they use Pennsylvania’s roads, rails and airports over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike predicts 3.6 million cars and trucks will use the toll road through Sunday. Officials are expecting 735,000 vehicles will use the turnpike on Wednesday with the heaviest traffic volume between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Amtrak is rolling extra trains for the holiday. The railroad says Philadelphia’s Gray 30th Street Station saw a 39% increase in ridership on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

Amtrak’s Keystone Service and Pennsylvanian trains will require reservations through Monday.

Travellers should expect longer lines at security checkpoints at the state’s airports.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 409 from Martingrove to the 401, all lanes are now OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 31 minutes ago
Toronto GTA dealing with strong, gusty wind today (Nov27) but ⁦@jilltaylor680⁩ says we not meet the warning criteri…
Latest Weather
Read more