Ontario government names leaders of inquiry into Peel District school board

The Ontario government has named a former deputy minister and a human rights lawyer to lead a public review of a Toronto-area school board facing allegations of racism.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says Suzanne Herbert and Ena Chadha will head up the review of the Peel District School Board, which serves students west of Toronto.

He announced the review earlier this month, saying the board is facing allegations of anti-Black racism and concerns that it is not following proper governance, leadership and human resources practices.

The board has previously said the review is taking place at its request.

Herbert served as a deputy minister with the Ontario Public Service from 1997 to 2008, while Chadha spent eight years as vice-chairwoman and adjudicator with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.

Herbert and Chadha have been asked to produce an interim report before the end of the year and complete the review by the winter of 2020.