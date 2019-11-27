Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario to allow e-scooters on roadways in five-year trial period
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 27, 2019 10:57 am EST
FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo Lyft scooters are seen along Mission Beach boardwalk in San Diego. Lyft, Inc. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Ontario is starting a five-year pilot project beginning Jan. 1 to allow e-scooters on roads.
The two-wheeled, motorized vehicles are currently illegal to operate anywhere in the province other than on private property.
The pilot will let municipalities decide whether to allow e-scooters on municipal roads, including parks and trails.
E-scooter drivers will have to be at least 16 years old and wear a helmet, and their vehicles will need to have a horn or bell and a front and rear light.
The government says Quebec and Alberta are also running e-scooter pilots.
Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the five-year trial will help businesses expand, enrich local economies and offer people more options to get around safely.
