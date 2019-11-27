Loading articles...

Officials: Airport used by UAE as prison in Yemen reopened

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say an airport in a southern city has been reopened after a five-year closure, during which United Arab Emirates forces used it as a military base and a prison.

They say the first civilian flight in five years landed Wednesday at Al-Rayyan Airport in Mukalla in Hadramout province, about two months after UAE handed over the facility to Yemeni authorities.

The officials say the detainees, mostly al-Qaida and Islamic State militants, were moved to other UAE-run prisons in Yemen.

The officials demanded anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.

Al-Rayyan Airport was closed after al-Qaeda took control of Mukalla in 2015. After the liberation of the city in April 2016, the facility has become a military base and headquarters of the UAE and Saudi forces fighting the Houthi rebels.

Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press

