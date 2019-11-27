Loading articles...

Oakville man facing charges after using hockey related sites to lure kids

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

An Oakville, Ont., man is facing multiple charges in what police describe as a child exploitation investigation involving websites connected to hockey.

Halton Regional Police did not provide a timeframe for the alleged offences, but say they received complaints from multiple parents in several jurisdictions.

Police allege the 21-year-old man met children on online chat platforms geared towards hockey.

They say he usually used the screen names mikhockey123, mikhockey1234, and Jared G.

Police say they arrested the man on Wednesday.

He’s now facing 13 charges, including three counts of luring a child, invitation to sexual touching and making child pornography.

