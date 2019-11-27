'Numerous fatalities' in small plane crash near Kingston

Police in Kingston say there are “numerous fatalities” after a small plane crashed in a wooded area almost 14 km northwest of Kingston.

The police force says in a tweet Wednesday night that the aircraft has been located and officers have secured the scene until Transport Canada arrives to join the investigation.

Const. Ash Gutheinz says the aircraft went down around the supper hour on Wednesday in the area of Bayridge Drive and Creekford Road, just south of Highway 401. He added that residents in the area were not at risk.

The Transportation Safety Board says the aircraft involved was a Piper PA-32. Investigators have not released information on how many people were on board but the aircraft seats up to six people.

The TSB says a team of investigators is expected to arrive on scene Thursday morning.