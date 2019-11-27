'Numerous fatalities' after small plane crash in Kingston, Ont., police say

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police in Kingston, Ont., say there are “numerous fatalities” after a small plane crashed in a wooded area within the city limits.

The police force says in a tweet Wednesday night that the aircraft has been located and officers are securing the scene until Transport Canada arrives to join the investigation.

Const. Ash Gutheinz says the aircraft went down around the supper hour on Wednesday and residents of the area were not at risk.

Investigators have not released information on how many people were on board.

Police would not release the make of the aircraft or whether it is a private or commercial plane.

Transport Canada says it is aware of the crash.

The Canadian Press