Norwegian ends some long-haul flights to US, Thailand

Jacob Schram poses for the media after being announced as the new CEO of Norwegian Air Shuttle, in Oslo, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it has tapped a new chief executive to succeed Bjoern Kjos, who turned the small domestic carrier into a global airline over 17 years as its CEO. Board chairman Niels Smedegaard says Jacob Schram was chosen "after a thorough search process," and he will start Jan. 1. (Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it is ending long-haul routes to the United States and Thailand from two Scandinavian capitals, citing technical issues with the Rolls Royce engines on Boeing 787s and low demand.

Norwegian Air says it had carried out “a thorough review” and concluded it would not resume flying to New York, Los Angeles, Bangkok and Krabi, Thailand, from Copenhagen and Stockholm after the winter break.

It will continue to fly to the U.S. from Oslo and routes to Europe are not affected.

Senior Vice-President Matthew Wood said Wednesday that Scandinavia “is not large enough to maintain intercontinental flights from Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen.”

Wood added that Norwegian has “had challenges with the Rolls Royce engines,” meaning “more aircraft on the ground. This affects the route program.”

