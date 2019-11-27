Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Catalyst makes rival takeover offer for Hudson's Bay Co.
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 27, 2019 9:10 am EST
Last Updated Nov 27, 2019 at 9:35 am EST
A Hudson's Bay Co. store sign is shown in Toronto on Monday, July 29, 2013. _ Catalyst Capital Group Inc. is making a rival takeover offer for Hudson's Bay Co. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Catalyst Capital Group Inc. is making a rival takeover offer for Hudson’s Bay Co.
The investment firm is offering $11 per share in cash, topping an offer of $10.30 made by a group of investors led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker.
Catalyst already holds a roughly 17.5 per cent stake in HBC and has said it plans to vote against the offer by the group led by Baker.
Gabriel de Alba, managing director and partner of Catalyst, says the firm’s offer is independently financed, superior in both value and treatment of shareholders and can be completed in a timely manner.
In making its proposal, Catalyst also filed a complaint with the Ontario Securities Commission regarding the Baker group bid.
It alleges the insider issuer offer is the result of a flawed process and asked the regulator to examine the proposal and take appropriate action.