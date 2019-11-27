Loading articles...

Catalyst makes rival takeover offer for Hudson's Bay Co.

Last Updated Nov 27, 2019 at 9:35 am EST

A Hudson's Bay Co. store sign is shown in Toronto on Monday, July 29, 2013. _ Catalyst Capital Group Inc. is making a rival takeover offer for Hudson's Bay Co. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Catalyst Capital Group Inc. is making a rival takeover offer for Hudson’s Bay Co.

The investment firm is offering $11 per share in cash, topping an offer of $10.30 made by a group of investors led by HBC executive chairman Richard Baker.

Catalyst already holds a roughly 17.5 per cent stake in HBC and has said it plans to vote against the offer by the group led by Baker.

Gabriel de Alba, managing director and partner of Catalyst, says the firm’s offer is independently financed, superior in both value and treatment of shareholders and can be completed in a timely manner.

In making its proposal, Catalyst also filed a complaint with the Ontario Securities Commission regarding the Baker group bid.

It alleges the insider issuer offer is the result of a flawed process and asked the regulator to examine the proposal and take appropriate action.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:47 AM
UPDATE: EB 409 from Martingrove to the 401, all lanes are now OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
But the snow will be here by Sunday!
Latest Weather
Read more