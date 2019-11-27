Loading articles...

New EU Commission chief promises ambitious agenda

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech at the European Parliament Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Ursula von der Leyen, will present her team of Commissioners-designate to the European Parliament and discuss the new Commission's objectives with MEPs (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

BRUSSELS — The EU Commission President-elect says her ambitious agenda at the head of the European Union’s executive will centre on the “existential issue” of battling climate change.

Ursula von der Leyen told the EU plenary hours before she and her team of commissioners were slated to be approved that she would work on “a European Green Deal” so the EU can continue to be a global leader on the climate change issue.

Von der Leyen said that “climate change is about all of us. We have the duty to act and the power to lead.” She has said that she will come forward with a comprehensive plan within the first 100 days of her tenure, which is set to start on Sunday.

