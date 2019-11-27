Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Namibia votes as ruling party faces unprecedented challenge
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 27, 2019 12:15 am EST
JOHANNESBURG — Polls are opening in Namibia, where the ruling party faces its biggest challenge since independence nearly three decades ago.
The resource-rich southern African nation’s registered 1.3 million voters are voting for president and National Assembly members.
The ruling SWAPO has been shaken by a corruption scandal and the weakening economy.
President Hage Geingob faces a challenger from within his own party who is running as an independent. Dr. Panduleni Itula, a dentist, has been appealing to the country’s youth. Some 46% of them are unemployed.
Itula made a last-minute legal challenge to Namibia’s use of electronic voting machines in this election but it was rejected.
An unprecedented runoff election might be needed if no presidential candidate can get over the 50%-plus-one vote threshold.
The Associated Press
