Namibia votes as ruling party faces unprecedented challenge

JOHANNESBURG — Polls are opening in Namibia, where the ruling party faces its biggest challenge since independence nearly three decades ago.

The resource-rich southern African nation’s registered 1.3 million voters are voting for president and National Assembly members.

The ruling SWAPO has been shaken by a corruption scandal and the weakening economy.

President Hage Geingob faces a challenger from within his own party who is running as an independent. Dr. Panduleni Itula, a dentist, has been appealing to the country’s youth. Some 46% of them are unemployed.

Itula made a last-minute legal challenge to Namibia’s use of electronic voting machines in this election but it was rejected.

An unprecedented runoff election might be needed if no presidential candidate can get over the 50%-plus-one vote threshold.

The Associated Press

