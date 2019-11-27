Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Montreal archeologists find remains of 19th century Irish famine victims
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 27, 2019 2:16 pm EST
Archaeologists in Montreal have discovered remains from 12 to 15 people at a site believed to have been a cemetery for Irish immigrants who died after fleeing famine in 1847. The Irish commemorative stone, also called the black rock, is seen in Montreal on Friday, March 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL — Archeologists in Montreal have discovered remains of between 12 and 15 people at a site believed to have been a cemetery for Irish immigrants who died after fleeing famine in 1847.
The bone fragments were discovered last week by archeologists digging along the path of a future light-rail system in southwestern Montreal and have been sent to a laboratory for testing.
Elizabeth Boivin, a spokeswoman for the REM train project, says the bones’ location corresponds to a known cemetery for up to 6,000 Irish immigrants who crossed the ocean only to die in fever sheds erected on the banks of the St. Lawrence River to contain the typhus epidemic.
Victor Boyle, co-president of an Irish community group lobbying for a memorial park on the site, says the discovery is a vindication for those have long insisted the site could be the biggest Irish gravesite outside Ireland.
He says an analysis of the bones could help historians learn more about the victims’ lives and deaths and maybe even identify their descendants through DNA.
He’s hoping the bones will eventually be reburied at the site, where his group hopes to create the park as a tribute to both the Irish victims and the Montrealers who risked their lives to nurse and care for them.
