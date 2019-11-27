Markets Right Now: Stock open mixed on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street keeping major indexes near the record highs they closed at a day earlier.

Technology and communications companies led the way higher early Wednesday. Autodesk rose 4.7% and Comcast rose 1.3%.

Deere slumped 4.2% and Dell lost 4.5%. Both issued weak forecasts.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 3,145.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24 points, or 0.1%, to 28,098. The Nasdaq rose 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,668.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

The Associated Press