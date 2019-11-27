Loading articles...

Manitoba liquor store worker recalls attack, thought she as going to die

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba liquor store employee who was violently attacked during a robbery says she thought she was going to die.

Randi Chase, who is 26, says the assault that left her unconscious from a punch to the head caused her a concussion, loss of appetite and an ongoing fear of being attacked again.

Chase spoke to media for the first time since the robbery last Wednesday at a government-owned liquor store in the Tyndall Park area of Winnipeg.

One teenager was arrested at the scene and two other suspects got away.

It was the latest in a growing number of robberies that has prompted Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries to start installing new secure entrances at all its outlets in Winnipeg.

The union that represents liquor store workers says many are afraid for their safety on the job now, and it  wants a summit of governments, law enforcement, workers and others to find a solution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press

