Lawsuit against prominent white supremacists heads to trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A lawsuit filed on behalf of Charlottesville, Virginia, community members injured in white supremacist violence two years ago is headed to trial.

A federal judge set a trial date this week of October 2020 in the lawsuit against prominent white supremacists, neo-Nazis and hate groups that were involved with the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally.

The civil lawsuit accuses the defendants of engaging in a violent conspiracy to violate the rights of peaceful counterdemonstrators.

Co-lead counsel Roberta Kaplan said in a statement Wednesday that her clients are eager to go forward with a public jury trial. She says it will show “how massive, how co-ordinated, and how dangerous” the defendants’ conspiracy to commit violence was.

The defendants previously sought unsuccessfully to have the lawsuit dismissed.

The Associated Press

