Elderly man dies in hospital following Lawrence Avenue vehicle collision: police

Last Updated Nov 27, 2019 at 12:54 pm EST

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

A 91-year-old man has died in hospital after allegedly being struck by a vehicle on Lawrence Avenue West last Friday.

On Nov. 22, at around 1:52 p.m., police allege the victim was crossing Lawrence Avenue West near Rosewell Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder SUV.

When police arrived, the victim was found to be suffering life-threatening injuries and he was transported to the hospital.

Police said the 51-year-old driver remained at the scene.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said there are no charges pending at this time.

This is Toronto’s 53rd fatal traffic collision of 2019.

With files from the Canadian Press

