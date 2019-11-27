Loading articles...

Kenyan rivals launch report to help end election violence

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s president and top opposition leader have launched a report that they call a road map for unifying the country and ending deadly violence around elections.

Among the recommendations in the report launched Wednesday is creating a prime minister post and nearly doubling county governments’ share of the national budget from 18% to 35%.

The long-awaited Building Bridges Initiative was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and rival Raila Odinga after they shook hands last year to end a months-long election standoff.

Kenyans were shocked when the Supreme Court nullified Kenyatta’s 2017 election win and called for a new vote, which Odinga’s supporters boycotted. They later swore in Odinga and called him “the people’s president,” leading to a government crackdown.

