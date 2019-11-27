Loading articles...

Kentucky authorities confirm 3 dead after house explosion

CAMPTON, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky say three people have now been confirmed dead following a house explosion over the weekend.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 80-year-old Albert Vanderpool died at a hospital on Monday from smoke inhalation sustained during the blaze.

Kentucky State Police say 52-year-old Phillip Vanderpool and his wife, 48-year-old Sueann Vanderpool, died in the home’s basement during the explosion. Four others, including Albert Vanderpool, were initially able to escape.

A cause for the accident hasn’t been reported and it remains under investigation.

Friends of the family told WLEX-TV that Phillip and Susan Vanderpool went to the home to check on a gas smell in the basement. Emergency management officials confirmed someone reported a gas odor twice Saturday.

___

Information from: WLEX-TV, http://www.wlextv.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:47 AM
UPDATE: EB 409 from Martingrove to the 401, all lanes are now OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
But the snow will be here by Sunday!
Latest Weather
Read more