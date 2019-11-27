Loading articles...

Hiking carbon tax to $210 cheapest way to hit Canada's climate targets: commission

A car is fuelled up at a gas station in Vancouver, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. An independent economic think tank says raising Canada's national carbon price to $210 by 2030 would be the easiest and most cost-effective way for Canada to meet its climate targets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

OTTAWA — An independent economic think-tank says raising Canada’s national carbon price to $210 by 2030 would be the easiest and most cost-effective way for Canada to meet its climate targets.

Canada’s Ecofiscal Commission is issuing its final report today after spending the last five years trying to prove to Canadians you can address climate change without killing the economy.

The commission’s final report looks at the options for Canada to toughen its climate policies to meet the 2030 goal of cutting greenhouse-gas emissions by almost one-third from where they are now.

Chris Ragan, the McGill University economics professor who chairs the commission, says we can get there by hiking carbon taxes or by imposing regulations on industry and subsidizing greener corporate and consumer behaviour.

He says it is clear that carbon-pricing systems that return revenues through tax cuts or direct rebates end up costing individuals the least while benefiting the economy the most.

But the report acknowledges that while carbon-pricing comes with the lowest price tag, it is also the most visible cost, which can make it a harder political sell.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press


