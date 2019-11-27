Loading articles...

Truck rolls over on Highway 409

An OPP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Eastbound Highway 409 at Martin Grove Road was closed briefly because of a truck rollover.

EMS said they transported one patient with minor injuries to the hospital at around 2:09 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle wasn’t carrying anything hazardous at the time.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by police.

 

