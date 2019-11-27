Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Hamilton 'Good Samaritan' shooter found not guilty
by News Staff
Posted Nov 27, 2019 5:41 pm EST
Dale Burningsky King has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi. HRP/Handout
The man accused of shooting and killing a Good Samaritan in Hamilton has been found not guilty of second-degree murder.
During the three-week long trial, 21-year-old Dale King admitted to shooting 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi in December of 2017 but claimed it was in self-defence.
The victim was standing outside a mosque and shouted at King and his friend for accosting an older man.
The jury had the option of finding King not guilty, guilty of second-degree murder or guilty of manslaughter.
This is not the end of the court proceedings involving Al-Hasnawi’s death.
Two paramedics who responded to the scene are going to trial early next year on charges they failed to provide the necessaries of life.
