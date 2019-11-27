Loading articles...

Hamilton 'Good Samaritan' shooter found not guilty

Dale Burningsky King has been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi. HRP/Handout

The man accused of shooting and killing a Good Samaritan in Hamilton has been found not guilty of second-degree murder.

During the three-week long trial, 21-year-old Dale King admitted to shooting 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi in December of 2017 but claimed it was in self-defence.

The victim was standing outside a mosque and shouted at King and his friend for accosting an older man.

The jury had the option of finding King not guilty, guilty of second-degree murder or guilty of manslaughter.

This is not the end of the court proceedings involving Al-Hasnawi’s death.

Two paramedics who responded to the scene are going to trial early next year on charges they failed to provide the necessaries of life.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB QEW app. Southdown.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 PM
Wind gusts as of 3:10pm: #Toronto is minutes away from wind gusts suddenly picking up out of the SW to 60-70 km/h (…
Latest Weather
Read more